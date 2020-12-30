Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Spotted Traveling Together Again Right Before New Year’s Eve! (Exclusive Pics)

Y’all, is Lori Harvey the official ‘Hot Girl’ GOAT? We exclusively reported when the pair was spotted traveling together just a day before Thanksgiving on their way to Atlanta. Today, it seems they’re going 2 for 2, cause the pair were caught traveling to Utah to seemingly spend New Year’s Eve together.

Similarly to the last time, the new could-be couple flew Delta and kept it cute in some sweats. Both Lori and Michael have made it their priority to keep this possible relationship under wraps. Recently when Lori was answering a few questions on her Instagram story, saying: “While I get my hair braided let’s give this a try.” Those same braids are allllll up in these pics. During her impromptu Q,amp;A, turns out someone asked her to show a picture of her “and her man.” She made sure to post a picture of herself rolling her eyes. But at this point, Lori just go on ahead and post a picture of Michael, cause y’all are NOT low! See the pictures below:















A much different tune compared to when Lori was linked to none other than Atlanta rapper, Future. They were posted up on the ‘gram for the world to see and often posted the lavish birthday and holiday gifts they’d get for one another.

This time around, it’s very much giving me “this is none ya business” vibes. Michael HAS been linked to a string of models, but for the most part he’s been an expert at keeping his business very much his!

As of now there are no other details about their status but it could be safe to say that if you’re spending the holidays together AGAIN, things are heading in the right direction. Lori and Rihanna aren’t the only ones that have been bit by the love bug. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have also been living their best life in Barbados together over the holidays. If you didn’t catch that tea, make sure to click here

