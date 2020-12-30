Lin Qi Police investigating suspected poisoning of billionaire game tycoon

The Yoozoo company board of directors released a statement on December 26 confirming the death of founder and chairman Lin Qi.

Yoozoo’s chairman and chief executive Lin Qi founded the company in 2009. (Supplied)

“The directors, supervisors, senior management and all employees of the company express their deep condolences on the passing of Mr Lin Qi,” the statement said.

A colleague of Mr Lin’s – a 39-year-old man with the surname Xu – has been detained in Shanghai, with authorities saying in a statement that they were first alerted to a suspected poisoning on December 17.

Police said Mr Xu was “suspected of committing a major crime.”

Two days before his death, Yoozoo issued a statement saying Mr Lin had been admitted to hospital due to “physical discomfort,” but was in stable condition and improving.

Founded in 2009, Yoozoo is best known outside China as the developer of Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming, a strategy game for smartphones and PCs. (Supplied)

Mr Lin, whose company was among China’s leading mobile game publishers in terms of global revenue, was believed to worth about A$1.3 billion ($6.8 billion yuan), according to the Hurun Report global rich list.

Founded in 2009, Yoozoo is known for the 2019 role-playing title Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming.