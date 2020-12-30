Lewis Gregory wide stuns commentators, Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes

Brisbane Heat import Lewis Gregory has left BBL fans in stitches after delivering “the most remarkable delivery” of the tournament so far.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of the Hobart Hurricanes’ innings when he attempted a slower delivery to Hurricanes batsman Tim David.

Gregory appeared to slip at the crease and his ball fell woefully wide of the pitch, landing on the practice wicket as Heat skipper Jimmy Peirson dived full length to save the ball from going to the boundary.

“That is the most remarkable delivery of BBL10. He’s fallen over and missed the cut stuff!” Fox Cricket commentator Mark Howard said.

Lewis Gregory lost his footing as he planted his left foot in his delivery stride, leading to the horror ball (Getty)

“The off-cutter just went wrong.”

With Gregory sprawled on the turf after the delivery, the umpire checked on him before notifying him that it was a no-ball and a free hit for missing the pitch altogether.

“The umpire’s come up to him and asked, ‘Are you okay mate? By the way, it’s a no-ball free hit’,” Aussie great Mike Hussey said on commentary.

To make matters worse for Gregory, David slammed the ensuing free hit for six the very next delivery, before being dismissed the following over.