LeBron extends double-digit scoring streak to 1,000 games By

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James celebrated his 36th birthday in style on Wednesday by extending his streak of scoring 10 points or more to 1,000 straight games.

James passed Michael Jordan for the record back in 2018, when he recorded his 867th straight game with 10-plus points.

The last time LeBron failed to score 10 or more points in a game was back on Jan. 5, 2007 — an eight-point outing against the Milwaukee Bucks.

James finished Wednesday’s 121-107 victory over the San Antonio Spurs with 26 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

