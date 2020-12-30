Lance Bass Insists ‘We Should Listen’ To Britney Spears When It Comes To Her Conservatorship Situation

Britney Spears continues to remain under her dad’s conservatorship despite the fact that she wants him no longer in that role! That being said, amid all kinds of speculations regarding the pop star’s life and health, Lance Bass encourages people to listen to her!

It seems like the former ‘N Sync member wants what’s best for Britney Spears and he let his fans know all about it while discussing her conservatorship!

As you might know, Britney is currently not on the best of terms with her father, Jamie Spears, the man himself admitting that they haven’t talked ever since she requested the court to remove him as her conservator!

While her lawyer has even claimed she is scared of her dad, in official court documents, Jamie Spears recently insisted that he misses his daughter very much.

Now, during an interview for Australia’s Today Extra, Lance talked about the whole situation, confessing that he feels a lot for Britney as her legal battle with her own father continues.

‘We should definitely listen to her, and if she wants out of this conservatorship with her dad controlling it, we should listen to her. I don’t know all the specifics of her situation and if she should even be out of a conservatorship. But the thing I have told the fans out there is I do not know. I’ve no idea what’s really going on. I do trust her sister, Jamie Lynn and as long as Jamie Lynn is cool with whatever she is doing, I mean, I have to be’.’

While he’s been in the public eye for a long time as well, Lance previously admitted that his own experience has not been nearly as challenging as Britney’s!

After all, as far as he is concerned, ‘Being a female’s definitely different. Being at such a young age. I also had my best friends in my group, so it was just easier to deal with. She was a solo act,’ he said in part via Daily Mail.

