Kyler Murray says he will play vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn’t letting a lower leg injury keep him out of Sunday’s regular-season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams with a playoff berth on the line.

“There’s no holding back … my leg. … I’ll be fine,” Murray told reporters on Wednesday, per NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz (h/t Kevin Patra).

Murray suffered the setback on his final play of Saturday’s 20-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers but returned to the practice field on Wednesday. As Josh Weinfuss noted for ESPN, Murray said that he is “feeling good.”

The Cardinals and Rams enter Sunday knowing that a win will clinch either side a spot in the NFC postseason bracket. Arizona is eliminated with a loss, but Los Angeles can enter the playoffs through the back door if the Green Bay Packers topple the Chicago Bears.

The Rams will be shorthanded regardless of Murray’s status or health. Starting quarterback Jared Goff (thumb), running back Darrell Henderson (ankle) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (COVID-19) are all sidelined through at least the first weekend of January. Rookie ball-carrier Cam Akers missed the Week 16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks because of a high ankle sprain, and it’s unknown if he’ll be available against Arizona.