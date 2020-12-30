Karrueche Tran Flaunts Her Fabulous Figure In PrettyLittleThing

Karrueche Tran looks amazing in new photos where she is wearing items from her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing. Karrueche modeled several outfits from her collection and shared them in her Instagram story where she has 9.8 million followers. She also shared a video of herself wearing the athletic wear and gave her followers a closer look at her collection. The official PrettyLittleThing account is also promoting the collection.

Karrueche introduced herself as a model, actress, designer, and strong woman. One area where some were concerned about Karrueche’s PrettyLittleThing collection is size. As Karrueche is a smaller woman, some worried the collection might run small. Karrueche confirmed that her line was designed with all women in mind.

PrettyLittleThing shared the following caption along with their photo slideshow featuring Karrueche.

🤎 PrettyLittleThing by Karrueche 🤎 just dropped with an inclusive range of active wear pieces 😍 made for the strong females 💪🔥 @karrueche Shop now, link in bio 🙌

The official collection is called PrettyLittleThing by Karrueche and the website describes it as follows.

Whether you’re working out or keeping it casual, this PrettyLittleThing by Karrueche edit was made for strong individuals in mind who want to look and feel their best. With a range of inclusive active wear pieces, keep the aesthetic neutral and effortlessly cool. This collection was created with all shapes and sizes in mind, to allow all women to look and feel at their most powerful. Mixing high performance styles with athleisure wear, this drop is here to inspire us to get our bodies moving and keep us feeling strong both mentally and physically. Own your workout wear your way with this collection doll.

In the photo that you may see below, Karrueche posed while wearing the Toffee Sculpt Luxe Cropped Gym Tee with the matching Toffee Sculpt Gym Leggings.

Karrueche also showed off her beauty while wearing a pair of oversized, gold twisted-rope earrings along with a puffer jacket, leggings, and a cropped top in the color sand.

In the photo below, Karrueche is wearing the Mocha Contrast Seamless leggings and crop top.

Are you looking forward to shopping the PrettyLittleThing by Karrueche collection?

Advertisement

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. She enjoys writing about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will be met with legal action by the writer.



Post Views:

0