Kaley Cuoco Admits She Didn’t Know Who Luke Gulbranson From ‘Summer House’ Was When They Shot ‘The Flight Attendant’

Despite being a Bravo fan, actor Kaley Cuoco revealed that she didn’t realize she shared some steamy scenes with Luke Gulbranson from Summer House when they shot The Flight Attendant.

Summer House fans were surprised while watching the first episode of the mystery thriller when Gulbranson showed up as Cuoco’s one night stand. The cameo was unexpected for fans but also Cuoco who starred as Cassie Bowdan, the unwitting flight attendant engulfed in a tangled murder mystery.

Cuoco appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which is when she dished about what it was like to work with Gulbranson. Plus she revealed she didn’t realize he was on a Bravo show.

Kaley Cuoco joked that her friends only cared that Luke Gulbranson was in the film

WWHL host Andy Cohen wondered what Gulbranson was like to work with, especially since Cuoco is a Bravo fan. “This is so funny, so you know, I love my Bravo shows, but I actually had not seen Summer House,” she admitted. “It’s not one that I watch, I know it’s a crime. After it aired, I just knew Luke was Luke. And we had so much fun. That dancing scene, we dance for hours! Really dreamy, pretty sweating, really fun.”

“I got so many texts being like ‘You didn’t tell us Luke from Summer House was on The Flight Attendant!’ I was like, what are you talking about?” she exclaimed. “None of my friends cared about anybody else, but Luke!”

Gulbranson thanked fans for all the love when the series started airing on HBO Max. “Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving!” he tweeted. “Thanks for the support and kind words about my role in the @FlightAttendant it was a treat working with Kaley and the Flight Attendant team. Stay safe and healthy. Enjoy the show!”

Could ‘The Flight Attendant’ get another season?

Season 1 left viewers hanging off the proverbial cliff, so could season 2 be a possibility? Cuoco not only starred in the series, but she is also an executive producer. Cohen asked if season 2 could be in the works. “Yes, right now,” she dished on WWHL. “We’re prepped in case we get the call. We’re ready.”

She added that landing one hit show after wrapping another hit show like The Big Bang Theory was an amazing feeling. “I expected a lot more judgment to be honest with you,” she admitted. “I’ve been in this business for three decades, and I expect negativity. And I expect judgment. I’ve been so flattered by the warmth the show received. I’ve been very surprised and I’m really touched by it.”

Cuoco remained coy on WWHL but a formal announcement was made that The Flight Attendant would get another season. “We are delighted that the show has resonated so strongly with audiences and critics,” Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max said, reports. “We congratulate Kaley, Steve, Greg and Sarah, along with the rest of the incredibly talented cast, executive producers and our partners at Warner Bros. Television on all the success of the first season. I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next.”

No word if Gulbranson will make another cameo appearance in the upcoming season.