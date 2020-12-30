Justin Bieber to Premiere New Single During New Year’s Eve Concert

Instagram/Rory Kramer

The ‘Yummy’ singer is expected to perform his new single live for the very first time during an upcoming online concert to kick off the new year of 2021.

–

Justin Bieber will debut his new single, “Anyone”, during an online concert on New Year’s Eve (31Dec20).

The pop star teased the track back in April during an Instagram Live video with his wife, Hailey, revealing, “I recorded a really cool song today,” and revealing the title.

His wife added, “This song, I love this song so much, and I haven’t heard him sing it yet.”

Bieber announced he would debut the tune on Wednesday as he counted down to his New Year’s Eve livestreamed concert – his first full-length, live performance since 2017.

“Oh yeah I’m performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE tomorrow night justinbieberNYE.com Bieber,” he wrote.

NYE Live with Justin Bieber will stream from 10.15pm ET here: momenthouse.com.

The “Holy” star is teaming up with T-Mobile for the upcoming concert. The NYE gig will be followed by two additional airings the following day – at 5 am and 3 pm ET – to allow fans around the globe to enjoy the one-off gig.

Bieber is pulling out all the stops, with the show set to feature a five-piece live band, his dynamic crew of dancers who have performed with him since 2010’s My World Tour, a state-of-the-art light show, a newly-designed stage and an iconic location – which has yet to be revealed.

Justin Bieber has been sharing on Instagram a series of pictures and videos that offered a sneak peek of his rehearsals with his band and background dancers. “Gettin ready for this live show on New Years make sure to check it out,” he gushed in one post.