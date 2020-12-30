John Major blocked grieving Dunblane parents’ bid for gun ban after tragedy

John Major’s Government would not legislate for a complete ban on handguns after the Dunblane tragedy despite a direct plea from parents of the schoolchildren.

It has been revealed how the grief-stricken parents lobbied the PM for a complete handgun ban in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in UK history.

Government papers, released by the National Archives at Kew, show how Cabinet Office files give an insight into the Government’s handling of the aftermath of the shooting, which saw Thomas Hamilton murder 16 pupils and teacher Gwen Mayor, on March 13, 1996, with legally held handguns, before killing himself.

Calls for a complete ban on handguns following the findings of the Cullen report into the shooting were resisted by the Tory government.







(Image: PA)



Parents and campaigners petitioned the government to give MPs a free vote on the legislation that banned most handguns but would leave .22 weapons in the hands of gun clubs.

Dunblane parents wrote to Major in “a last-minute appeal to you to permit a free vote on the proposal to ban all handguns.”

The parents said they could not understand why a vote on corporal punishment was a matter of conscience but a ban on guns

was not.

They wrote: “May we plead with you to treat the deaths of our children in the same way as corporal punishment for misbehaviour in schools.

“We cannot understand how it can be that the question of whether Little Johnny should be caned for sticking his tongue out at the teacher is a matter of conscience while the question of what fundamental changes should be made in the gun laws after the slaughter of 16 children and their teacher, and the wounding of 15 others by a licenced holder of handguns, is not.”







(Image: Daily Record)



Six of the parents met Major in London on the eve of the December 1996 vote, but to no avail.

Scots Secretary Michael Forsyth was to accompany the parents to the meeting, where officials told the PM: “You will give them 10 minutes, with Forsyth, and then he will take them away for a longer meeting.”

The PM was given a vast briefing paper for the meeting on why the vote on the handgun ban was a “technical argument” and not a “matter of conscience.”

The shooting lobby insisted that .22 calibre guns for competitions should continue to be in use and stored at shooting clubs.

Despite rebel votes, the Tories did not implement a complete ban.

The files show that much to John Major’s annoyance, Labour leader Tony Blair used a 1996 party conference speech to pledge that the Labour government would.

The PM accused the Labour leader of breaking a gentleman’s agreement not to politicise the massacre.

Blair became prime minister in 1997 and his Government brought in the ban.