Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden to Appear on ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are set to give their last interview of the year to Ryan Seacrest, who will speak with the future White House residents during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration.

Per ABC, the Bidens during their appearance will share “a special message of hope, unity and best wishes for the year ahead.” The annual countdown kicks off this Thursday night at 8/7c.

“In a year marked with many challenges, we are honored that President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will join America’s most-watched tradition — Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — to share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021,” Amy Thurlow, President of dick clark productions, and Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment, said in a joint statement.

This marks the Bidens’ second joint TV interview since the Electoral College was called for President Trump’s Democratic challenger. They previously sat down with Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Dec. 17.

The 49th annual New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration will feature cohosts Lucy Hale and Billy Porter (in Times Square), Ciara (in Los Angeles) and Big Freedia (in New Orleans). Jennifer Lopez will headline the Times Square event, which will be closed to the public for the first time in decades due to the ongoing pandemic.

Additional performers include Porter, Brandy, Cyndi Lauper, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, En Vogue, Jimmie Allen, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly, PJ Morton and Saweetie.

Will you be tuning in to hear what the Bidens have to say before ringing in the long-awaited 2021?