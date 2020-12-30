Jiu Jitsu’s Alain Moussi – Exclusive Interview

Let’s talk about Nicolas Cage. Obviously, you got a lot of time with him on screen. You got the big fight scene. What is it like sharing scenes with him both as an actor and from the action standpoint?

Well, as an actor, I was there trying to absorb all of his experience, anything I could see him do. That was the number one thing. I’m going to be on set with this veteran actor, who I think is amazing, an Academy Award winner. Anything that I can observe him doing, I’d love to steal that from him in terms of [making] myself still evolve and become better.

What I found with Nic that was so inspiring is the fact that, after such an incredible career that is still going, by the way, very strong, he is so passionate about his craft. He’s so generous as an actor. I thought that was really cool. He didn’t come in there just saying, “Hey, I’m Nic Cage, I’m doing my thing and then I’m going to be off. If I’m not on screen, I’m not there.”

No, no, no, man. He was there every step of the way. From the moment he stepped into rehearsal, he wanted to be there. He wanted to run scenes. He wants to run everything the way it was going to be on set just because he wanted to practice. He wanted to make sure his mind was in the right place. Then on set, he was always the one that said, “Okay, let’s rehearse this. Let’s do it. Let’s feel it out together.” I thought that was so cool because he didn’t have to do that. I consider myself a total rookie when it comes to acting, but he was always the first one to say, “Hey, let’s do this together. We’re collaborating. We’re going to be a team.” He came in with that energy, which was really cool. Every moment on set with Nick was awesome, was fun, and he just wanted to do the movie justice and do a great job. That was very inspiring to me.

Then there’s the action. When you talk about the action, obviously, that’s something that I’ve been doing for a long time. When we first started, we didn’t have a lot of rehearsal time with Nick. We showed him the first sequence, and he really wanted to rehearse it. Then he asked, “Guys, is it okay if we come in during the weekend together and rehearse some more? I know it’s your weekend, but would you be okay with that?” We said, “Of course.” Every day, we rehearsed for three or four hours with him. It was lots of fun. He was diligent. He wanted to be as good as possible to shoot the scenes. I remember when we did our fight, obviously, he had a stunt double on set as well, but he came in, in the morning when his stunt double was doing some stuff, and watched the whole thing in the tent with Dimitri.

He wanted to be there the whole time. When it was his turn to do his action, which he did tons of it … more than I would have ever expected him to do, but he did tons of it. He wanted to be good at it. He really wanted to go and understand what was going on in order for him to deliver his own performance after, which I thought was really cool.

It was also cool to do some action directing with Nic Cage. He said, “Alain, if you see the playback and it’s not as good as you want it to be, I will do it as many times as I need to do to make it great.” Sometimes it was one take, two takes, three takes, four… like, “Nic, man, 80%, 90%, but I think we can go get more.” He always said, “Okay. I’m doing it again,” right away, and he would want to do it again. I thought that was fantastic. It was amazing. He was very committed.

Was there anything specific that he brought to the table in the acting side that changed a scene or changed something about the way that you approached working within a scene, creatively speaking?

Yeah. Nic is like… I think the right analogy for me is a pro fighter, or a pro martial artist. When you’re a martial artist, you don’t even think about movement because the movements come on their own. You know the choreography. You know it so well that you can now act and be free within the choreography. That’s how I saw him doing his craft, doing acting, and that’s how I want to be when I act. I don’t want to think about anything other than just being right there in the moment. What I found is that as we shot scenes, new stuff would pop, nuances would pop all the time that I could play off of, and he would just bring something new.

Then he and Dimitri started bouncing ideas. That was amazing to see, too, the way he was able to take a piece of direction from Dimitri. All of a sudden, he took that and did something brand new and cool with it, especially his mannerism and the way he expressed himself as Wylie, which became, I don’t know, wild. It’s almost like getting a touch of some of the characters he’s done in the past, but none of the characters he’s done in past. He took that and made it something brand new.

I learned a lot just watching him do that, and the way him and Dimitri interacted. Dimitri’s an amazing director. What’s beautiful about the way I saw him be with Nic is he would give great direction, and then he would give Nic full freedom, like, “Listen, Nic. Blah, blah. Here’s what I’m thinking,” It’s like he said just the right thing to spark Nic, and then Nic would just do something amazing. It was like, “What?” That’s what I thought was so cool, the freedom that Nic was able to have while he acts. I’ve seen other actors like that, obviously. I’ve shot with a lot of people, but never with me that way. I was in the scene with him. I thought that was so cool.

As you mentioned, you’ve been doing a lot of stunt work, and you’re newer on the acting side, but who is an actor in Hollywood who you’ve worked with who you think would make a great stunt performer in terms of their comfort in their body and how they handle the action side of things?

Hugh Jackman, I’ve worked with Hugh Jackman, and Hugh Jackman is amazing. Also, Travis Fimmel on Warcraft. I worked with him, and he was fantastic.

There are two different things when you double somebody: There are the stunts, and there are the fights. The fights, especially when you’re the hero, well, at that point, you’re winning a lot. To do the fights and the movements, a lot of actors I’ve worked with are very proficient. When it comes to the stunts and the falls and that kind of stuff, that’s something different. That’s a whole art of its own, to take the falls, take the hits.

I think Travis and Hugh are amazing as the hero. When we were there, when I worked with Hugh, he was playing the hero the whole time. But another one that I did was this cool fight scene with Channing Tatum in White House Down. I was doubling the bad guy. We did the fight scene in front of the White House. Channing was awesome. I told him, “Listen, be comfortable to do positive contact on the body. Let’s make this really cool, but feel free to go hard.”

He looked at me and paused, then said, “You’d better go as hard as I go, man.” We just went balls to the wall. It was an awesome scene. He took hits. He took falls. I took him and I tossed him over my shoulder onto a glass surface. He just took it. I was very impressed with that. That was a big bump, and he just took it. The next day, he said, “I ain’t doing that again.”