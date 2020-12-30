Jets haven’t told Gase he’ll be fired after Week 17

Gase is 9-22 as head coach of the Jets. The team has won its last two games against the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns, but that put New York out of the running for the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

There has been much speculation that if Gase loses his job with the Jets, he will join Bill Belichick’s coaching staff in 2021 with quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch off to the University of Arizona.

New York will have plenty of coaches to choose from if it decides to move on from Gase. Eric Bieniemy, Mike Kafka, Josh McDaniels, Jim Harbaugh, Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier have been the most popular names in discussions.