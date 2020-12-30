Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Oatmeal Recipe Has an Unexpected Ingredient

Jennifer Aniston is a creature of habit. The Friends alum has her morning routine down, which includes a rotation of her favorite healthy meals. And one of those meals is a breakfast recipe that comes with a surprising ingredient.

Jennifer Aniston at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California | Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Jennifer Aniston rotates between three staple breakfasts

In a 2016 interview with Bon Appétit, the Morning Show star broke down her morning routine. The start of that routine is a nourishing breakfast. The 51-year-old detailed the meals she typically sticks to, and they either entail lots of berries, or lots of protein. Either way, she makes sure to get a lot of nutrients first thing in the morning.

“I’ve got three different ones,” Aniston said. “Sometimes it’s a smoothie—bananas, cherries, a protein powder of some sort, almonds, cacao powder, and all sorts of other weird antioxidant stuff I can’t remember—with almond milk.”

Jennifer Aniston attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California | Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Called This Ina Garten Recipe ‘One of the Great Sauces of All Time’

Jennifer Aniston’s oatmeal recipe requires a last-minute addition

The other two meals entail adding extra egg whites where they otherwise wouldn’t be expected.

“Other times I have eggs over-easy,” Aniston explained. “I crack them into a bowl and I’ll add a white or two into that and pour it all into the pan to get more protein sans too much yolk age. I’ll have that with avocado toast sprinkled with olive oil and salt and pepper.”

The star went on to detail her third favorite breakfast option, which shows that one should never doubt Aniston’s love of eggs.

“The other option is oatmeal with egg whites whipped into it right at the end,” she said.

Typically, oatmeal and egg whites are two separate breakfast items. But the actress likes to throw in that extra protein into her meal for good measure.

When she’s not focusing on a high-protein morning meal, she’s indulging on “homemade, really good, fluffy-crispy tortilla chips” dipped in guacamole.

“If we’re trying to be good, what’s the point of having chips at all?” she said. “But I love salsa on everything. I love Mexican food in general.”

Another dish she loves to indulge in is another meal that requires eggs for assembly.

“Pasta is the only one I really, really like to do,” Aniston shared. “The one I make all the time is a lean carbonara. On the pasta, I put eggs, cheese, turkey bacon, and a little sautéed red onion and garlic. It’s simple—no cream, no butter, no oil, no nothing. Sometimes I’ll add a little pasta water if needed.”

She doesn’t always opt for turkey bacon for the Italian classic (and she also doesn’t go sans butter and oil all the time—she surprisingly said in the interview she’ll choose butter over oil any day).

As she said, “Our friend brought over some beautiful fresh bacon and we went full boat on our usual lean mean carbonara. It was pretty divine.”

Suffice it to say, if you’re making a meal with eggs in it, Aniston will be there for you.