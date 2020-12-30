Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.45% By .com

© . Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.45%



.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.45%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which rose 2.03% or 42.0 points to trade at 2112.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:) added 1.83% or 1660.0 points to end at 92470.0 and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (T:) was up 1.40% or 3.0 points to 217.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Seiko Epson Cor (T:), which fell 3.89% or 62.0 points to trade at 1531.0 at the close. Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (T:) declined 3.58% or 13.0 points to end at 350.0 and Sapporo Holdings Ltd. (T:) was down 3.26% or 67.0 points to 1991.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2031 to 1511 and 196 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.03% or 42.0 to 2112.0. Shares in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.83% or 1660.0 to 92470.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.40.

Crude oil for February delivery was up 0.79% or 0.38 to $48.38 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March rose 0.68% or 0.35 to hit $51.58 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.07% or 1.25 to trade at $1884.15 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.25% to 103.31, while EUR/JPY rose 0.05% to 126.89.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 89.722.