Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.45% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.45%

.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.45%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which rose 2.03% or 42.0 points to trade at 2112.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:) added 1.83% or 1660.0 points to end at 92470.0 and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (T:) was up 1.40% or 3.0 points to 217.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Seiko Epson Cor (T:), which fell 3.89% or 62.0 points to trade at 1531.0 at the close. Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (T:) declined 3.58% or 13.0 points to end at 350.0 and Sapporo Holdings Ltd. (T:) was down 3.26% or 67.0 points to 1991.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2031 to 1511 and 196 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.03% or 42.0 to 2112.0. Shares in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.83% or 1660.0 to 92470.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.40.

Crude oil for February delivery was up 0.79% or 0.38 to $48.38 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March rose 0.68% or 0.35 to hit $51.58 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.07% or 1.25 to trade at $1884.15 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.25% to 103.31, while EUR/JPY rose 0.05% to 126.89.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 89.722.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR