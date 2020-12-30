January’s PS Plus Games Include Shadow of the Tom Raider

Sony has revealed its next batch of free games for PS Plus subscribers. The January’s freebies include Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall, as well as Maneater for PlayStation 5 users.

Both PS4 and PS5 owners will be able to add Shadow of the Tomb Raider to their library starting Tuesday, January 5. The action-adventure game is the third installment of the recent Tomb Raider series reboot. It features excellent bow combat, robust exploration, and tons of puzzles for Lara Croft to solve.

PS5 owners get an exclusive extra in the form of Maneater. In this underwater shark RPG, players control a shark who’s fighting for dominance. It essentially lets players experience Jaws from the shark’s perspective. Maneater released earlier this year and is one of this year’s quirkiest hidden gems.

All PlayStation owners can grab Greedfall in January. Not to be confused with PS5 launch title Godfall, Greedfall is a an action-RPG about settlers who land on a monster-infested island.

All three titles will be available starting on Tuesday, January 5. Subscribers can add them to their library for free until Monday, February 1. Players can still pick up December’s batch of games, including Just Cause 4, until the January selections go live.

This isn’t the first time Sony has given an extra game to PS5 owners. The company previously offered PS5 launch title Bugsnax free to PS Plus subscribers at launch. December’s PS Plus lineup was available for players across both consoles, so it’s not clear if this will be the norm going forward or an added bonus every couple of months.

