It’s Easier Than Ever To Stream the NYE Show and Ball Drop Free Without Cable

New York City is usually the place to be on New Year’s Eve; however, this year, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic canceled all the Big Apple crowds in 2020. Instead, many families want to watch the ball drop from the comfort of their home. However, with more people than ever cutting their cable cords, here’s the scoop on how to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest for free without cable.

Ryan Seacrest hosts Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square, New York City | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

When does ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ begin?

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs on Dec. 31, 2020, on ABC starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. Alongside Seacrest, viewers will see hosts Lucy Hale, Ciara, Billy Porter, and Big Freedia. Ciara will host the festivities from Los Angeles, California, while rapper Big Freedia will run the show from her hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Times Square performances will include Jennifer Lopez, Machine Gun Kelly, Porter, Cyndi Lauper, and Jimmi Allen. Over on the West Coast, Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly, and Saweetie will take the stage.

The show will run from 8 p.m. EST to 2 a.m. for over five hours of performances and celebrations from around the world.

How can we watch the ball drop in Times Square without cable?

No cable? No problem! This year it’s easier than ever before to watch the ball drop in Times Square without cable. Go to www.VNYE.com for more information and download the VNYE app to join the live celebration on New Year’s Eve.

You can watch the festivities on any mobile device or web browser free of charge. No credit card is required to download and start using the app, available in the Apple Store, Galaxy Store, and Google Play.

Leading up to the event, the app features a virtual walkthrough of Times Square featuring art on all of the Billboards and the city’s sounds.

How can you stream ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ for free?

For the 49th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest, the ABC program is available in several ways. You can easily watch the event on either of the social media accounts: Facebook.com/TimesSquareNYC and Twitter.com/TimesSquareNYC.

You can also watch the ball drop on Hulu + Live TV ($55 per month if you subscribe to Hulu), YouTube TV ($65 per month), or fuboTV ($60 per month), to name a few subscription services.

Get your noisemakers ready to ring in 2021. There may not be a crowd in Times Square, but the energy that the performers bring will reach everyone in the comfort of their homes this New Year’s Eve.