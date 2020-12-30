Is Joseph Gordon-Levitt the Next DC Alum to Join the MCU?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is such a vast and popular entertainment entity that it has no trouble pulling in actors of all sorts to populate its colorful worlds. Some of these include people better known for their work in films based on the “Distinguished Competition.”

One of the biggest gets in this regard has been Christian Bale, who defined Batman for an entire generation with his work in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Bale is set to play Gor the God Butcher, the main antagonist in Taika Waititi’s forthcoming sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Now, rumors suggest that another major Dark Knight alum might soon be joining the MCU in some capacity. But should you believe it?

A major star from ‘Inception’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ joining Marvel?

A new rumor out from Murphy’s Multiverse suggests that Joseph Gordon-Levitt (JGL) has recently been in touch with producers at Marvel Studios. As with the site’s recent rumors about WandaVision, they cite anonymous sources that might not be entirely trustworthy. As a less established outlet in a tight-lipped business, their reports might be worth taking with a grain of salt in general

Still, there is a certain amount of precedent for JGL attempting to get in with Marvel Studios. The actor/musician/writer/director has previously been on the shortlist for the roles of Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy and Scott Lang in Ant-Man. These roles eventually went to Chris Pratt and Paul Rudd, respectively.

The multi-talented actor is also no stranger to pursuing comic book properties in general. Aside from his work in The Dark Knight Rises, JGL was once attached to direct and potentially star in a film adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved Vertigo series, Sandman.

In The Dark Knight Rises, JGL played John Blake, a no-nonsense cop who used his detective skills to discover Batman’s true identity. Given his middle name reveal late in the film and his inheritance of the Batcave, Blake was the closest the Nolan trilogy came to featuring the classic sidekick, Robin.

Who could JGL play in the MCU?

As noted by Comic Book Resources in their report, some fans have speculated the JGL could be under consideration to play Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. The film was recently revealed to have Spider-Man director Jon Watts on board with a planned release sometime after 2022.

JGL would certainly fit that part well. Most Marvel fans, however, have long held out hope for husband and wife duo Jon Krasinski and Emily Blunt to play Richards and Sue Storm/Invisible Woman.

The actor could also make a good fit for the lead role in the Disney+ Marvel series, Moon Knight. While Oscar Isaac has recently been rumored for the role, he hasn’t been confirmed yet, leaving the potential for someone else to take it. A street-level vigilante akin to Batman, Moon Knight is notable amongst comic book superheroes, as he is diagnosed with Dissociative Identity Disorder.