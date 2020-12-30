Iron Man’s Armor Wars storyline explained

Stark had faked the death of Iron Man, putting some blood inside and remotely piloting the armor that Firepower destroyed. Bruised and beaten, Stark was happy to let Iron Man stay dead and move on with his life.

When Boynton came to claim the Firepower armor that they financed for the military, Cord refused to give it up. He had his own agenda: destroying Tony Stark. First, he used Firepower to intimidate those doing business with him. Then Firepower started destroying company property. Finally, he delivered a message from Cord: Quit Stark Enterprises, or die.

Stark responded by building a new Iron Man suit, specifically designed to defeat Firepower. He vowed to destroy the new suit as soon as the threat was over. Firepower predictably showed up at a new branch opening. Iron Man had a counter for every one of Firepower’s tricks: He was able to jam his automatic missile lock, he used a new energy shield to absorb Firepower’s arm cannons, and then he nailed him with pulse bolts as Firepower tried to flee. When Firepower tried to launch Terminax, he discovered to his horror that it was jammed.

Iron Man used an electromagnetic pulse to shut down Firepower’s systems and then used his computer to find the cancellation code for the nuke. After that, he ripped off Firepower’s helmet, telling him he could have done that the entire time. Firepower told him there would be others, which made Stark decide to keep Iron Man alive.