iPhone wins Christmas, claims top 9 spots for new smartphone activations in the US

Apple once again dominated Christmas day smartphone activations in the US, according to new data from Flurry Analytics. The data indicates that the iPhone accounted for nine of the top ten smartphone activations on Christmas day this year, although total activations were down compared to 2019.

Interestingly enough, the iPhone 11 was the most popular iPhone activated on Christmas day, followed by the iPhone XR and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Compared to the prior 7-day average of activations, however, the iPhone XR was flat, indicating that it was not necessarily a popular gift, but that it remains a strong seller in Apple’s lineup.

Another interesting tidbit from the analysis is that the iPhone SE saw the largest Christmas day surge compared to the prior 7-day average. iPhone SE activations were up 34% on Christmas day compared to the prior 7-day average. The iPhone 12 mini is nowhere to be found on the list this year, adding more fuel to claims that it is a rather niche product for Apple.

In total, new smartphone activations on Christmas day this year were down 23% compared to the Christmas day of 2019. This can be attributed to a variety of factors, including economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic:

Activations this year are down 23% year-over-year, likely due to the financial hardships caused by COVID-19. Another possibility is that because Americans were encouraged to stay home and limit family gatherings, smartphone gift giving could be more spread out across the days before and after Christmas. Note that we’ll report on the full month of December shortly after the New Year to get a more complete picture.

