Indian crypto bank opens physical location, eyes 100 branches by 2022 By Cointelegraph

Indian crypto bank opens physical location, eyes 100 branches by 2022

Matilda Coleman
Unicas, a joint venture between Indian online crypto banking platform Cashaa and United Multistate Credit Co-op Society has launched a physical crypto bank branch in Jaipur, India.

Back in October, Multistate announced plans to offer both online and physical crypto banking services across its 34 locations in northern India.