How much of Vikings do you need to see before Valhalla

“What [Valhalla showrunner] Jeb [Stuart] does actually is he pays attention to the mythology of the Vikings,” Hirst told Collider about his successor’s approach to the series. “So whenever they meet in the great hall in Kattegat, and of course they talk about the great eras who used to sit in the same hall at the same table, and they were Ragnar Lothbrok, Lagertha, and Bjorn Ironside, and Ivar the Boneless, who are now mythic characters even within the show, even within Vikings: Valhalla. That’s a really great connection and effect. It gives ready-made histories to the new show. So you don’t need to know who Ragnar is to watch the new show. But it enriches the show and it hopefully will make people go back and find out, ‘Well who are these people they keep talking about? Was Ragnar so great? Why are these people mythic characters?’ So everything connects in a useful, and interesting, and fascinating way.”

At a point when an overwhelming amount of pop culture seems bent on creating interlinking extended universes, it’ll be interesting to see how the sequel’s non-load-bearing approach to its own history pans out. With Netflix’s day-one order of 24 episodes, fans will have plenty of opportunities to make up their own minds when Vikings: Valhalla debuts (probably) in 2021.