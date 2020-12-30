How Many Times Has Jason Aldean Been Married?

There’s an old joke about country music that goes, “What do you get when you play a country song backward? You get your house back, your wife back, and your truck back.” While this joke is a generalization about country music, it’s true many country songs talk about lost love and many country musicians have complicated love lives.

While there are enduring love stories like that of Johnny Cash and June Carter, other famous country artists like Tammy Wynette, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert have written music touching on lost love and the pain of divorce. Jason Aldean is a country star with an interesting love life. He’s had more than one partner and has a few children from the relationships he’s been in. But how many times has he been married?

Jason Aldean | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jason Aldean has been making music for decades

Jason Aldean has been a big name since the mid-2000s, though he started playing music at least a decade earlier. Inspired by seeing the country music awards on TV, he began playing music in high school, and performed many local shows and venues.

After high school, Aldean had a bit of a rough start in music. While he continued performing and even moved to Nashville to try and make it big, it took a few years before he was able to make a stable record deal and release his self-titled debut. The album was a hit and launched him to the success he would continue to enjoy.

Over the years, Aldean’s style has changed and progressed, but his songs continue to be hits. The singer has also dealt with horrific tragedy — in the massively deadly Las Vegas shooting of 2017, it was his concert that was targeted. But he continues to move forward as a musician to this day, with a new single released in April 2020.

Aldean’s first marriage

RELATED: Who Is Luke Bryan’s Wife?

Aldean has been married twice. His first marriage was in 2001 to a woman named Jessica Ann Ussery. According to Country Thang Daily, the two were high school sweethearts, and they had two daughters together named Keeley and Kendyl. Jessica Aldean largely stays out of the public eye. Today, her Instagram account is private, and she lives with a new husband and her children out of the public view. But why did she and Aldean divorce?

An affair that led to marriage

At some point during 2012, Jason Aldean began an extramarital affair with American Idol contestant Brittany Kerr. Presumably, the two tried to keep this relationship a secret, but it didn’t work out. Paparazzi shot photos of the two together in a Hollywood bar, which led to Aldean and Jessica Ussery getting a divorce in 2013, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. After this divorce, however, Aldean and Kerr decided to announce their relationship publicly.

In 2015, the two married. This marriage has lasted, and the couple have two children together: Memphis, born in 2017, and Navy Rome, born in 2019. Brittany is very active on social media, too. While Jason Aldean continues to have huge success in the country world, Brittany has nearly 2 million Instagram followers and various endorsements and ad deals.

Jason Aldean’s current marriage may have had a bit of a rocky start. However, it looks like his current marriage to Brittany Aldean is happy and stable. The fact that it began as an affair might be controversial to some, however, it seems everyone ended up happily ever after — Aldean’s first wife is happy with her private life and Brittany and Jason are happy together!