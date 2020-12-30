How a sitcom led to this great Breaking Bad character

Odenkirk first revealed the backstory of Mike Ehrmantraut’s development in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, in which he said he had no idea how much of a cultural icon the character Saul Goodman would become. “I promise you I thought I was up for three episodes of Breaking Bad — well, they wanted me for four, but I could only do three ’cause I was in How I Met Your Mother. They actually added the character of Mike because I couldn’t make that fourth week, and they needed another character to get that information across, so that’s amazing right there. Thank you, How I Met Your Mother,” Odenkirk told the magazine.

Mike went on to become a fan-favorite and appeared in the next three seasons of Breaking Bad, along with every season of Better Call Saul and the sequel film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, but Odenkirk hardly thinks Jonathan Banks owes him for accidentally inspiring his long-lasting part. During an April podcast interview on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Odenkirk was reminded of the story of Mike’s creation and, when the host joked that Banks owes Odenkirk a piece of his income for the role, Odenkirk replied, “I owe him.”

“He’s just a f***ing tank who can just do it,” Odenkirk went on to compliment his longtime co-star’s performance of the part. “He’s just one of these guys — one of these great lifetime actors who just spent his whole life acting the sh** out of everything.”