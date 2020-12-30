Hilaria blames her decade-long Spanish grift on ‘people misrepresenting me’

Hilaria Baldwin has claimed she is guilty of no wrongdoing after being accused of pulling off a ‘decade-long grift’ to pass herself off as a Spanish person.

In an interview with the New York Times, Baldwin, 36, said the recent stories exposing her Boston upbringing are as a result of the media ‘misrepresenting me’ as she claimed she spoke little of her heritage so as to protect her parents.

The mother of five also spoke on the now notorious ‘Today Show’ segment in which she asked what the English word for cucumbers was, alleging she suffered from a ‘brain fart’ due to live TV nerves.

‘There is not something I’m doing wrong, and I think there is a difference between hiding and creating a boundary,’ she told the Times.

‘Today we have an opportunity to clarify for people who have been confused — and have been confused in some ways by people misrepresenting me.’

Hilaria Baldwin (pictured with husband Alec) has claimed she is guilty of no wrongdoing after being accused of pulling off a ‘decade-long grift’ to pass herself off as a Spanish person

Hilaria revealed the truth about her upbringing in a rambling Instagram video on Sunday, saying: ‘Yes, I am a white girl. I am a white girl. Let’s be very clear that Europe has a lot of white people in there and my family is white. Ethnically, I am a mix of many, many, many things. Culturally, I grew up with two cultures so it’s really as simple as that’

The downfall of Hilaria’s apparant grift came on December 21 when a Twitter user under the handle @Lenibriscoe began a thread in which she highlighted her faltering Spanish accent and revealed her New England upbringing.

‘We’re all bored and it’s just seemed so strange to me that no one had ever come out and said it, especially for someone who gets so much media attention,’ the unnamed woman told the Times.

The woman said that it was an open secret in New York that she had an American upbringing, yet she wishes to remain anonymous over fears that Hilaria’s husband Alec Baldwin ‘would punch her’.

The actor was forced to take an anger management course last year after a fight with a man over a parking spot.

He has also previously been escorted from a plane after refusing to stop playing popular game ‘Words with Friends’ and turn off his cell phone.

Hilaria had initially denied the allegations stating that it was only ‘Fake Twitter accounts accusing me of a fake identity!’ yet was later forced to back down and reveal more about her Massachusetts background after thousands of comments.

‘Yes, I am a white girl. I am a white girl. Let’s be very clear that Europe has a lot of white people in there and my family is white,’ she said in an Instagram video on Sunday.

‘Ethnically, I am a mix of many, many, many things. Culturally, I grew up with two cultures so it’s really as simple as that.’

Yet in her interview with the Times, published on Wednesday after an 80-minute chat the previous day, she remained adamant that she was not guilty of cultural appropriation and that she had never tried to mispresent herself.

Hilaria said that she is a bilingual speaker and claimed that she speaks English in varying degrees of a Spanish accent depending on her emotions at the , in response to the numerous videos showcasing her changing accent.

She alleges that she did not know that magazine ¡Hola! had written that she is Spanish as she does not read pieces about herself.

And claims that talent organization Creative Artists Agency must have pulled their bio that states she was born in Mallorca, Spain, from the internet without fact checking.

‘I rarely at all work with C.A.A. now,’ she said. ‘It was very disappointing.’

One of the most joked about incidents over the past week has been the ‘Today Show’ appearance in which she asked for the English word for cucumber, which she says was because she was confused.

‘The things I have shared about myself are very clear,’ Hilaria said.

‘I was born in Boston. I spent in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since.

‘For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.’

Yet she could not tell the Times exactly how much she had spent in Spain when she was younger.

‘I think it would be maddening to do such a tight line of everything,’ she told them.

‘You know, sometimes there was school involved. Sometimes it was vacation. It was such a mix, mishmash, is that the right word? Like a mix of different things.’

‘When we weren’t in Spain, we called it “we brought Spain into our home”,’ she added.

There is no evidence to show that she ever attended school in Spain.

Hilaria now states that she first visited Spain as a baby and the famly made frequent trips after that.

She has previously spoken only of going to Mallorca, where her parents and older brother now live, yet now claims that they spent much of their in Madrid, Seville and Valencia.

Hilaria also states that they still spoke Spanish and cooked Spanish food when at home in Boston and that her family had always called her Hilaria, despite everyone else knowing her as Hilary until at least 2009.

30 Rock actor Alec had rushed to his wife’s defense when the barrage of social media comments began to come in this week questioning whether she had lied about her background.

‘Fake? Exaggerated? Appropriated an accent as an adult? She lived in Spain for many years as a child. She lived both places,’ he responded to a Twitter critic.

Hilaria said in Wednesday’s interview that she had never told her husband that she was from Spain, despite his now infamous 2013 Letterman interview in which Alec had claimed she is Spanish.

‘My wife is from Spain,’ the 62-year-old had said.

‘I walked by him,’ Hilaria told the Times of meeting Alec in a vegan restaurant in 2011.

‘He said, “Where are you from?” And I said, “I’m from Boston.” That was the first thing I said, that has always been my narrative.’

A video of Alec on The Late Show emerged Monday in which he impersonated his wife’s ‘Spanish’ accent, telling David Letterman: ‘My wife is from Spain’

She also answered back to people who have criticized her for referring to Spain as home, especially as her new version of her timeline leaves it ambiguous as to whether she moved to New York from Spain as she has previously claimed.

‘Home is where my parents are going to be,’ she said. ‘If my parents move to China, I am going to go to China and say, “I’m going home”.’

‘These people who I call my family, I am learning in this particular situation, I have to say, “People who we have considered to be our family”.)’

Hilaria added that she believed herself steeped in two cultures through her family’s vacations there and that Spain had been a massive part of her father’s childhood.

Baldwin, 36, said the recent stories exposing her Boston upbringing are as a result of the media ‘misrepresenting me’

‘He would go there when he was younger and created these deep, deep, deep bonds and it was something that was part of my childhood,’ Hilaria claims.

‘It was something my father introduced to my mother when they met, when they were pretty young.’

Hilaria had left her parents off her 2012 wedding announcement because she claims she was trying to shield them from the press attention that would come from marrying a celebrity.

She says that she also purposefully avoided sharing details on her upbringing for the same reason.

‘Where does something stop being your story and start being someone else’s?’ she asked.

‘You are entitled to your privacy. I am entitled to my privacy. People say, “No, you’re not entitled to your privacy because you married a famous person and you have Instagram.” Well, that’s not really true.’

Hilaria says that her own upbringing with emphasis on Spanish culture was why she is now so determined to recreate the same for her children, sending them to a bilingual school, speaking Spanish at home, and planning to spend more with her family in Mallorca after the pandemic.

‘My family, this is where they’ve decided to spend their lives,’ she said.

‘I guarantee you they are going to live there and they are going to die there. That’s their home and that’s because this is not something new, no one put a map up on the wall and threw a dart at it and said, “Oh, Spain sounds good”.’