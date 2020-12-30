Highrisk locations identified in Melbourne after Victoria records first COVID19 cases in 61 days

Victorian health officials confirmed tonight two women in their 40s and one woman in her 70s have tested positive to the virus, in the suburbs of Mitcham, Hallam and Mentone. All three are in isolation.

Authorities are now scrambling to contain the outbreak after the devastating second wave that forced Melbourne into a painful and prolonged lockdown.

The first exposure sites linked to Melbourne’s three new cases of coronavirus. (Nine)

Anyone who has visited any of these locations must get tested and isolate until they get a negative result:

Doveton: Holy Family Parish Doveton Catholic church — 26/12/20, 4:00pm-6:00pm

Fountain Gate Shopping Centre: Kmart, Big W, Target, Millers, King of Gifts, Lacoste — 26/12/20, 9:00am-11:00am

Glen Waverley: Century City Walk and Mocha Jo’s — 28/12/20, 1:30pm-5:00pm

Oakleigh: Katialo restaurant, Eaton Mall — 28/12/20, 7:00pm-8:15pm

Mentone: Mentone/Parkdale Beach — 27/12/20, 10:00am-4:30pm

Extensive contact tracing is currently underway to more than 40 primary close contacts of the three women and three high risk locations have been identified, Victoria’s Commander of COVID-19 response Jeroen Weimar said tonight.

Mr Weimar said Victoria state was deploying its full outbreak plan.

Masked pedestrians walk along a Melbourne street. (Getty)

In this 2016 file photo a woman exits the water at Mentone Beach as a summer storm rolls across the city. (Brook Mitchell/Fairfax Media)

“We have three cases that are self-isolating at home and are being supported and monitored by the Department of Health and Human Services,” Mr Weimar said.

“We have been in this position before and we are deploying our full outbreak approach around these cases.