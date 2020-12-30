Lotto
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers:
#DrawResults for 30/12/20 are:
#LOTTO: 02, 10, 19, 36, 38, 42#B: 21
#LOTTOPLUS1: 05, 10, 28, 30, 32, 36#B: 02#LOTTOPLUS2: 15, 26, 36, 39, 41, 46#B: 20 pic.twitter.com/2zkiZ48fXJ
— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 30, 2020
The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
