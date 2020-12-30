Here Are Some of ‘Good Boy’ V’s, Best Lines in Group BTS Songs

Despite his love for the “Cypher” series and rap songs like “Intro: Persona,” V, real name Kim Taehyung, is one of the vocalists in BTS, even releasing solo songs like “Winter Bear.”

When it comes to his best lines in group BTS songs, V often shares his soulful vocals in several popular songs by this boy band. Here are a few fan-favorite Kim Taehyung moments.

‘Jump’ from ‘Skool Luv Affair’

It may be old, but it’s still iconic and beloved by many BTS fans. Along with “Boy In Love” and “Dope,” “Jump” was one of BTS’ first songs released. However, V’s part in this song is still performed by the BTS members, whether jokingly during live streams or seriously at live stadium concerts.

‘The Truth Untold’ from ‘Love Yourself: Tear’

Technically, it’s not a group song. “The Truth Untold” is performed by one of the BTS “sub-units,” meaning a smaller group within the members. This is a song performed by vocalists of the group — Jin, Jungkook, V, and Jimin. As one of their more emotional/slow songs, V’s voice matches perfectly with the theme of this song.

BTS performs during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 | Noam Galai/Getty Images

‘Pied Piper’ from ‘Love Yourself: Her’

V’s vocals are always pitch perfect, but he’s also an incredible dancer within this boy band. When it comes to the “Pied Piper” dance moves, V often earns plenty of recognition. This song first debuted with the Love Yourself series, but has made an appearance at several BTS stadium performances.

‘Make It Right’ from ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’

This song was made for V’s soulful voice. “Make It Right” is one of the songs that BTS performs live, including when the group sang in New York City’s Time Square for New Years Eve. In it, V sings along with the other vocalists for BTS. He also sings a few lines by himself, making it a favorite of fans.

‘Black Swan’ from ‘Map of the Soul: 7’

One of BTS’ most recent releases, “Black Swan” debuted ahead of the group’s 2020 release, Map of the Soul: 7. Complete with some complex choreography and challenging vocals, the group performed this song on talk shows like The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

V also released several solo songs that made their way to BTS’ albums. That includes “Singularity,” “Inner Child,” and “Stigma.” However, he’s also released songs as a solo artist, including the all-English release, “Winter Bear.”

