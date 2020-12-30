He’ll Be Retiring in Five Years

DaBaby may be one of the top rappers in the world right now, but according to the Charlotte native, he wants to end his career of making music and performing and transition to the managerial side of things. He announced the shocking development in a new interview.

DaBaby is one of the biggest music stars of the moment

DaBaby was a big star in 2019 with hit albums like Kirk and huge singles such as “Suge” and “Bop.” He was also nominated for multiple Grammys. “Suge” was nominated for two awards in the categories of Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. He further ascended into superstardom in 2020 with the release of Blame it on Baby, his first album of the year. The album debuted No. 1 on Billboard’s top 200 albums chart. Blame it on Baby also became his second straight No. 1 and his third straight top 10 album release.

On releasing music constantly and consistently, he told Rolling Stone, “Some people wait because they have to. Fortunately enough, I wasn’t put in that position. I had the green light, and everything I’ve dropped was hot. If I didn’t put out new music, there wouldn’t be ‘Rockstar.’ I’d still be trying to beat out ‘Suge.’”

Why DaBaby says he will be retiring within a matter of years

In a recent interview with XXL, DaBaby talked about his plans for the upcoming years, and what he said has shocked fans.

“Five years, I’ma be retired in five years,” he said. But the rapper has a vey good reason for why he says he will be throwing in the towel very early. “I won’t be rapping in five years. I won’t be rapping. I’ll be creating other superstars.”

DaBaby established his own record label, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, in 2019. His most well-known artist is Stunna 4 Vegas, as they have collaborated numerous times on a number of different projects. DaBaby has also signed artists like KayyKilo, Wisdom, Rich Dunk, and DJ K.i.D.

“Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, five years, definitely gonna be like one of the hottest labels in the game,” he added.

DaBaby isn’t the only rapper who has publicly toyed with the idea of retirement recently

DaBaby isn’t anywhere near the only rapper in recent memory who has threatened retirement. Just last year, Nicki Minaj caused a firestorm when she said that she would be retiring on Twitter. However, she would go on to walk back her statement.

“It was really about the fifth album,” she told The Shade Room. “Where do I stand with it now? I didn’t know my fans would act like that with the tweet. It hurt my feelings because I feel like the way I did it was maybe insensitive to my fans. But I didn’t think people were going to take it — I didn’t know it was going to be that big of a deal, so that’s why I deleted it.”

A lot of fans definitely aren’t taking the DaBaby’s word for it, but if you do believe him, then you better enjoy the rapper while he’s putting out music now. And if you think that he’s bluffing, then continue to anticipate many more years from this music sensation.