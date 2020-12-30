Heavy hitters of crypto call for users to comment on proposed FinCEN wallet rule By Cointelegraph



Heavy hitters of crypto call for users to comment on proposed FinCEN wallet rule



A number of players are encouraging individuals to speak out against FinCEN’s new crypto rules before comments close next week.

Crypto exchange Coinbase and the foundation behind Monero are the latest firms to join in calling for crypto users to share their thoughts on the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s new rules. In a blog post today, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the proposal would represent “too big of an intrusion” on users’ privacy, stating that crypto exchanges would need to collect and share names and addresses for anyone sending or receiving more than $3,000 in crypto in a single transaction. The CEO called on users to submit their thoughts to FinCEN before Jan. 4 when comments would be closed.

Source: Twitter

