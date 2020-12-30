Heat’s Jimmy Butler ruled out for second straight game

Butler suffered the injury during Miami’s season-opening loss to the Orlando Magic last week. He finished the game and also played in the team’s Christmas Day matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, but left after the first half.

With Butler out of the lineup on Tuesday, Miami fell to Milwaukee 144-97. The Bucks proceeded to set the single-game record for most three-pointers in a contest with 29.

Milwaukee had multiple players score in the double digits on Tuesday. Khris Middleton led all shooters with 25 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Jrue Holiday added 24 points, three rebounds and seven assists in the win.

The Heat will have the opportunity to redeem themselves on Wednesday, though it seems unlikely with the team’s biggest contributor on the sideline.