Hailey Bieber Breaks Down Her Quarantine Diet and Fitness Routine

Hailey Bieber is sharing all of her glowing skincare secrets.

During a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 24-year-old model opened up about her healthy eating habits—a major part contributor to clear skin—while quarantining with her husband Justin Bieber.

“I tried a plant-based diet for two months during quarantine,” she explained. “I felt great and I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me. I don’t eat a strictly plant-based diet and I do still eat meat. I just don’t eat a lot of it. I’ve picked up more fish, greens, and lentils.”

The bareMinerals ambassador also added, “My skin feels the best when I’ve been in the ocean. Salt water is the best skin healer for me, and I’ve found that nature can be the most soothing for my sensitive skin.”

And while many people were relaxing (or making banana bread) during quarantine, the socialite was busy intensely working out her body. “It was very jarring to go from a busy lifestyle where I’m constantly moving to complete standstill, so I gave myself a quarantine workout routine.”