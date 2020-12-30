Guitarist Skip Mitchell From The Oak Ridge Boys Dies At 65

Skip Mitchell of The Oak Ridge Boys has passed away.

He was in the group from 1976-1986.

Skip was a guitarist and later in life, a staff engineer and audio mixer.

The band The Oak Ridge Boys recently shared some sad news. One of their guitarists, Harold Wayne “Skip” Mitchell, Jr., passed away. According to his obituary, he passed away on December 28, 2020. He was 65 years old.

The Oak Ridge Boys shared an old photo of some of the band members. They wrote, “Very sad news today. Our friend and longtime guitarist Skip Mitchell has passed away. Our prayers are with his family. L to R: Garland Craft, Mark Ellerbee, Skip, Don Breland. Photo by David Montgomery.” Skip was in the group for 10 years, from 1976 to 1986.

Skip Mitchell from The Oak Ridge Boys has passed away

Skip was also a guitarist for The Goldens, a staff engineer, a touring audio mixer, and more. He dedicated his life to music and lived in Tennessee for most of his life. He passed away in Hendersonville. While he was with The Oak Ridge Boys, he won several awards including a Grammy.

PhotoFun: Oaks band mid 70’s

Garland Craft, Skip Mitchell, Don Breland, Mark Ellerbee

Via @DARRICKK pic.twitter.com/10tzrK0AGz — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) March 25, 2013

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, there is no service scheduled at this time. The family asks that if you want to make a donation in his name, do so at www.musichealthalliance.com. Music Health Alliance helps smaller musicians with medical bills and other services.

Sending our condolences to The Oak Ridge Boys and Skip’s family and friends.