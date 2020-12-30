Grizzlies’ Ja Morant out 3-5 weeks with Grade 2 ankle sprain

The 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year suffered the injury during a 116-111 overtime victory over the Nets on Monday when he attempted to block a shot by Brooklyn’s Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and landed awkwardly on Luwawu-Cabarrot’s foot. The injury initially appeared more severe, as Morant required a wheelchair to exit the court. However, X-rays showed he suffered no fracture.

Morant has averaged 26.3 points, 6.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 33.3% from three-point range and 54.5% from the field over three games.

Memphis sits at 1-2 heading into Wednesday’s contest at the Boston Celtics.