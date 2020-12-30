‘GOTG’ Star Pom Klementieff Trolls Chris Pratt Following Best-Worst Chris Debate

WENN/Sheri Determan/Instar

The actress, who plays Mantis in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movie series, playfully mocks her co-star for being dubbed as the worst Chris among Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine.

–

Pom Klementieff has playfully taken part in the best-worst Chris debate. More than a week after Chris Pratt took a dig at the buzz that pitted him against Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine, his “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” co-star joined the fun by trolling him.

Making use of Instagram, the Mantis depicter shared a photo of her holding a new book with a picture of Pratt while Chris Hemsworth’s name is written on the title. “Congrats Chris on winning the superhero fantasy football league! So proud of you. I will re-read my favourite book ever, in your honor. Yay! #AuRevoirChrisHemsworth,” she jokingly captioned the Monday, December 28 post.

<br />

The social media post made by the 34-year-old actress has since caught Pratt’s attention. In the comment section, he lightheartedly fired back, “They say you can’t judge a book by its cover. But this one is safe to judge: a classy, handsome and slightly thick read.”

Chris Pratt responded to Pom Klementieff’s playful mockery.

Klementieff’s post came after Pratt addressed the online debate by boasting about his success in the charity fantasy football league. Turning to Instagram Story on December 21, he bragged, “I made it into the finals! I’m in the finals! How did this happen? It’s a 14-man league. I had 14th draft pick.” He then noted, “You know how hard that is? I was last. It was very traumatic.”

“Anyone who’s been picked last know how that feels. But somehow I was in, like, 10th place after the draft, and like eighth place after the season,” the 41-year-old explained. “I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent against Chris Evans. He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate. Who’s the better Chris?”

The “Jurassic World” actor went on to admit, “It’s one of them.” However, he continued to throw a final jab at the topic by stating, “I do have them in body fat content, though. So, I am more buoyant. Take that, gang.”

Aside from Pratt, his fellow namesake keeper Chris Pine also weighed in on the debate. During his virtual appearance on “Stir Crazy” with Josh Horowitz, the “Wonder Woman 1984” star claimed, “I feel like I’m the underdog right now, so I’ll take all the support I can get.”