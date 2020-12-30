Gleb Savchenko’s Ex Elena Samodanova Seeks Support & Joint Custody

Fans are learning more about Gleb Savchenko‘s divorce from Elena Samodanova.

According to a request for order filed by Elena on Dec. 22 and obtained by E! News, the mother of two is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the former couple’s two daughters—Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3; however, she is asking for primary physical custody until the Dancing With the Stars pro “secures appropriate housing for himself and the children.”

In the court documents, Elena claimed the kids have been living with her since the separation and that Gleb has not rented an apartment, claiming he’s “essentially ‘crashing’ with his friend” and renting a room from the pal. She is asking that he obtains housing for himself and their daughters with furnished bedrooms for their girls.

In addition, Elena is requesting child support and spousal support based on the “current financial circumstances of both parties.” In the filing, she states that she is currently unemployed and that her only source of income is from a separate property rental unit, which allegedly brings in $37,250 annually. She also claims she co-owns a dance studio with Gleb but that it’s been closed since February due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, she alleges his annual salary from employment is “approximately $406,614.”

Furthermore, Elena is asking for Gleb to be ordered to pay $15,000 for her attorney fees.