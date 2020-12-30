Gleb Savchenko’s Estranged Wife Requests Joint Custody and Spousal Support Amid Divorce

Instagram

Prior to this, Elena Samodanova, who has been accusing Gleb of cheating on her multiple times, reportedly alludes that Gleb isn’t responsible with how he behaves after their split.

More details about Elena Samodanova‘s divorce from ex Gleb Savchenko have found their way out online. According to court documents, Elena is seeking joint custody and spousal support from the “Dancing with the Stars” pro-dancer.

In the divorce petition that was filed on December 22, Elena was citing irreconcilable differences as the grounds for the termination of their marriage. As for their date of separation, the Russian native claimed that it was on December 1.

Additionally, Elena is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s two daughters, Olivia (10) and Zlata (3). She’s also requesting spousal support and for the court to terminate their ability to award spousal support to Gleb. She also asks her husband of 14 years to pay all attorney’s fees.

Previous reports claimed that Elena, who has been accusing Gleb of cheating on her multiple times, alluded that Gleb wasn’t responsible with how he behaves after their split. “I have been focused and responsible for ensuring [the] health, safety and welfare of our children since birth. Since the separation, our children have lived with me,” Elena claimed in the court docs. She also added that Gleb “has not rented an apartment and is essentially ‘crashing’ with his friend.”

Elena went on to say that Gleb “is renting a room from his friend who is a bachelor and who constantly makes social media posts about parties at that apartment.” She noted that when she visited the apartment, “alcohol is easily accessible” there which is “not a safe environment” for their kids.

Elena and Gleb announced their split earlier this year amid rumors that he was cheating on her with her “DWTS” partner Chrishell Stause, who is currently dating Koe Motsepe. However, Gleb vehemently denied the allegations, telling Entertainment Tonight, “The thing is, I’ve never actually cheated on [Elena]. Never, ever, ever.”