Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Closer Than Ever After Spending The ‘Perfect Christmas’ As First Time Parents!

According to an insider report, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s very first Christmas as parents was perfect in every way! In fact, it was even more than what they had hoped and imagined!

Furthermore, it sounds like the holidays with their baby girl have brought the couple closer together and they are looking forward to starting a new year as a happy family of 3!

As fans know, the former One Direction member and the supermodel welcomed their first child together back in September and so, the holidays came quickly in the infant’s life.

One insider tells HollywoodLife that their celebration at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania made for the ‘perfect Christmas’ and a memory that will be really hard to beat by anything else anytime soon!

It’s done nothing less than strengthening their family bond and making their love stronger as well!

‘Gigi and Zayn have never been happier. They’re both so head over heels in love with their little girl, she really is a dream come true for the whole family. Gigi says becoming parents was the best thing that has ever happened to her and Zayn. It’s given them a common purpose and they’re totally united,’ the unnamed source said.

Another insider also shared via the same news outlet that ‘They had a wonderful Christmas this year and it was so special because they lived it through the eyes of their daughter. They understand that their daughter didn’t exactly know that Christmas was different than any other day, but Zayn and Gigi were excited and will look back at that day as wonderful nostalgia when she gets older. It’s these moments in their life that show them both that they really have it all. Although 2020 has been a rough year, this has been the ultimate silver lining for them.’

At this point in time, the happy couple is yet to reveal their baby’s face or name!

However, they have been giving their followers cute glimpses at her, including in a post on Christmas that showed Zayn holding the bundle of joy in his arms!

The singer’s tattoos were visible in the snap and the baby was wearing festive clothes, ready for an unforgettable first Christmas!



