Is he or is he not getting the Covid-19 vaccination? That’s what a lot of fans can’t help but wonder as Bella and Gigi Hadid’s brother Anwar Hadid has recently backtracked on his anti Covid-19 vaccination comments. The young model recently said that he would “absolutely not” get the vaccine.

Anwar came under fire this past weekend when he was asked by a fan if he was an anti-vaxxer. He replied with, “Either I just don’t get it or I get it and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally.”

Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid’s Brother Anwar Hadid Backtracks On His Anti-Covid-19 Vaccine Comments

He added that “our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think.”

But because of the major backlash that he has received after making his comments, Anwar has clarified his position.

“I’m not ‘anti vax’ I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually looking at positive and possible negative effects,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I have taken vaccines before but As someone who has had a compromised immune system. I want to continue to learn about the many ways i can protect myself and others.”

He also insisted that he “never meant to offend anyone” and offered thanks to “frontline workers and doctors and the powerful work they have done during this time.”

Anwar, who was also diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2012 along with his mother Yolanda Hadid, concluded, “I can’t expect you all 2 know where my heart and head is at and that’s where I went wrong, I will be more aware.”

