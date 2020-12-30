‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Will Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) Change Her Tune?

‘General Hospital’ (GH) spoilers reveal Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) got a major shock for the holiday. Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) broke the news Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) had an accident while chasing Julian Jerome (William deVry).

It’s interesting timing. Recently, Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) started having some problems after nearly losing her family at the Floating Rib. Let’s take a look at why this is such a crazy coincidence and how it might impact the family.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: No sympathy

Okay, we’ll be fair. ‘General Hospital’ spoilers indicate Carly felt for Sam over almost losing her child. And she definitely understood that things changed for her.

At the same time, she was a bit unfair with Sam, practically accusing her of influencing Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). It seemed like she got that Sam was upset, but she was a bit more upset about what Sam’s crisis could do to her daughter’s perspective.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Honesty

Of course, this ended up leading to a conversation. Joss admitted she finds it strange what they end up accepting as just another day around the house. However, Joss also assured Carly that she loves Sonny and their life.

She’s not looking to run off to Australia any time soon. We both admire Joss’ ability to deal while wondering how much of this is an unconscious need to make Carly happy. Because this is the life Carly chose. We’re wonder, though, if Carly will come to regret that.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Tough times

After all the mess with Julian, Carly was obviously a wreck. We’ll give her credit—she’s good. She covered very well in hopes of giving the family a nice, happy Christmas. Unfortunately, the news didn’t stay under wraps long. The whole family now knows Sonny is missing and it’s obviously got Carly upset.

In the December 29th episode, she had a dream Sonny returned, safe and sound. Only she woke up to harsh reality. No one’s found Sonny yet, and the Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) threat obviously is greater now. Will this make Carly rethink her position?

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Possibilities

We’re going to say a no on that—at least long-term. However, we do think there’s a chance she’ll face at least somewhat of a crisis along the lines of Sam’s. The rumors say Sonny will lose his memory, and the family’s in a vulnerable spot.

Especially since we’re sure Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) will tell the family about Cyrus’ detective work. You know, figuring out they passed Dev Cerci (Ashton Arbab) off as a relative when he isn’t.

That’s not goo for them, as it brings a huge legal problem their way. This has to make Carly wonder what she’s gotten her children into. At least for a while. We’d love to see Sam give an “I told you so.”

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish.