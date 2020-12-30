Wall Street Journal:
France says it has resumed collecting its digital services tax, as the UK and Italy prepare to collect their own; France’s 3% levy brought in €400M in 2019 — Dispute centers on cross-border revenue at Google, Facebook, Amazon and other tech firms,nbsp; — Detente is ending in the global fight over tech taxes.
