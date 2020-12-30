Fox News Host Under Fire for Criticizing Harry Styles’ Gender-Neutral Style

Instagram/Vogue Magazine

In a 21-second segment called ‘We Want None of in 2021’ on ‘The Ingraham Angle’, Raymond Arroyo is weighing in on the singer/actor’s gender-bending wardrobe choices.

Fox News host Raymond Arroyo was dragged online for slamming Harry Styles over his gender-bending wardrobe choices. In an episode of “The Ingraham Angle” that aired on Tuesday night, December 29, Raymond weighed in on the singer/actor’s style in a 21-second segment called “We Want None of in 2021”.

“Harry Styles please stick to Armani menswear or at least pants. The gender-bending wardrobe is not edgy or artistic,” he told of the “Dunkirk” actor, who previously made headlines for wearing a Gucci dress for his Vogue December cover. “You look ridiculous and you’re not breaking any new ground-David Bowie did this decades before you were even conceived. And the pearls were a really bad look.”

The backlash was almost immediate with some Twitter users roasted the news anchor. “u might wanna touch some grass or kick a ball for a bit there’s no need to tell people what to wear,” someone wrote on the blue bird app. Trolling the host, another person said, “find your hairline before coming for our lord and savior harry styles.”

Blasting the network, another raged fan tweeted, “I always felt Fox News was bulls**t…but this definitely sealed the deal for me.” The person continued defending the “Sign of the Time” hitmaker, “We all know Harry looked amazing in that dress some people just haven’t came to terms yet. That’s okay..most of you have the vogue magazine in there nightstand drawer.”

Alluding that was only his personal opinion, a user told Raymond, “Next time speak for yourself because I know lots of people that would love to see Harry in a dress again in 2021.” Meanwhile, a person stated matter-of-factly, “harry in a dress looks better than you do in general so stay pressed.”

“Harry Styles shows that everyone should wear whatever they want, whatever make them feel comfortable. Clothes should give everyone more confidence. Right clothes are your super hero outfit, like Harry says. So please, @RaymondArroyo let’s think about it. Let’s apologize,” another fan wrote.

Raymond wasn’t the only one who criticized Harry for his style. Prior to this, the conservative political commentator wrote, “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

Meanwhile, many have since come to Harry’s defense. Olivia Wilde fired back at Candace by calling her “Pathetic.” Kathy Griffin also defended Harry by warning the expectant author, “Candy Owens doesn’t know what she in for going up against the Harry Styles stans.”