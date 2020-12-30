Former child actors who ended up being super rich

Jodie Foster has been a major player in Hollywood for decades, so it’s pretty easy to forget that she got started in acting at an extremely young age. Foster was only six years old when she got her first screen credits, appearing in several television productions and series including Julia and The Doris Day Show. She made an impression on director Martin Scorsese with her performance in his film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, which led to her big break a few years later in his legendary film Taxi Driver. She nabbed an Oscar nomination at just 14 years old for her performance as Iris in that landmark film — a hard feat to top, you might assume. But the indefatigable Foster climbed to an even higher level of stardom in 1991, when she starred as Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs.

At this particular peak of her fame, Foster negotiated massive salaries for appearing in blockbuster films. She made big bucks for her roles in movies including Maverick, Contact, Panic Room, The Brave One, and Flight Plan. She still appears on screen occasionally, but seems to focus more on her work behind the camera at this stage in her career. Foster has directed a few films and episodes of several series, including Orange is the New Black, Tales from the Loop, Black Mirror, and House of Cards.

Foster is estimated to be worth over $100 million, and has the extremely impressive catalog to prove it.