First Gold Poured at the PureGold Mine PureGold Transitions to Producer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM:TSX-V, LSE:PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that first gold has been poured at the Company’s high-grade PureGold Mine, in Red Lake, Ontario. The first pour occurred on December 29th, following the introduction of ore to the mill on December 15th, 2020.

“Today, the PureGold Mine has come to life. With our first gold pour, we have transitioned to producer, and delivered on our promise to build Canada’s newest gold mine in the heart of Red Lake Ontario, on budget and on schedule,” said Darin Labrenz, President and CEO of PureGold. “To build a mine at any time requires a complete team effort comprised of dedicated, driven, and focussed individuals. To do so under the unique challenges of 2020 speaks to the quality and dedication of the entire team. With this first gold bar, we are now focussed on ramping up the operation to steady state production as we continue to build a long-life growth company in Red Lake.”

With the commencement of production at the PureGold Mine, activities at site are now concentrated on optimizing the operation, with Commercial Production anticipated by the end of Q1 2021 at which time the Company will be providing guidance. PureGold will also continue to pursue its aggressive growth strategy in 2021, with ongoing exploration drilling from both surface and underground, an update of mineral resources to include drilling completed over the last two years, and incorporation of significant improvements in mine design and mine plan.

For a photo of the first gold bar poured at The PureGold Mine, click link below:

https://puregoldmining.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/IMG_0069-Final-4.png

About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

PureGold is a growth company, located in the very heart of Red Lake, Canada. Our objective is pure and simple. To develop a highly profitable long life gold mining company, becoming Canada’s next iconic gold producer. Our plan is very disciplined, very methodical and financially sound. To expand organically and develop PureGold’s multi-million-ounce high grade gold asset incrementally, step-by-step, using a phased mining development plan to deliver maximum return.

