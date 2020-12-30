Ex-NFL GM: Wentz should pay Eagles $20M to get traded

Carson Wentz has been an unmitigated disaster for the Philadelphia Eagles this year. After his passer rating fell sharply from 93.1 in 2019 to 72.8 in 2020, head coach Doug Pederson decided to bench him in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.

Hurts has shown significant promise since being promoted, and Wentz has repeatedly expressed his lack of interest in being a long-term backup, putting Philly in something of a bind given that he is signed to a difficult-to-move four-year, $128 million contract.

This week, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up” and offered a solution that would solve everyone’s problems. Tannenbaum said:

“Right now, if Carson Wentz was traded before he earned a roster bonus, he would count $33.8 million on Philly’s cap next year. “However, under the rules, if Carson Wentz wrote a check for $20 million before the end of the 2020 league year, the Eagles will get a credit next year, meaning he would only be $13.8 on their cap in 2021, which is a very reasonable number.”

If Wentz were to go to a team in desperate need of a quarterback, like the New England Patriots, it could solve everyone’s problems.

Tannenbaum continued:

“The contract to me would be really easy. “Keep paying Carson Wentz $32 million a year, which is what he was making, and have the [Indianapolis] Colts pay him a signing bonus of $20 million, so he is now made whole, and he keeps going on this contract. “If I’m the Colts or the Patriots in that matter, I’m paying roughly $38 million a year, which is 32 million a year for three years plus the 20 million, which is high but still less than Deshaun Watson.”

That is probably the best Philly could hope for in this situation.

Tannenbaum said: