Ex-Lightning, Rangers forward Ryan Callahan announces retirement

Former New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan has officially announced his retirement from the NHL after sitting out the 2019-20 season with a back injury.
Callahan thanked the Rangers, Lightning, the fans and his wife Kyla in his farewell message on social media:
The 35-year-old was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2004 NHL Draft. He served as the team’s captain from 2011 until he was traded to the Lightning in 2014.
In 13 seasons, Callahan notched 386 points (186 goals, 200 assists) in 757 games played. His postseason numbers were just as solid — 39 points (20 goals, 19 assists) in 121 games played. However, he never won a Stanley Cup.
