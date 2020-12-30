ESPN+ is raising its annual fee for new subscribers from $49.99 to $59.99; renewals for existing subscribers will remain $49.99 through March 2, 2021 (Todd Spangler/Variety)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Todd Spangler / Variety:

ESPN+ is raising its annual fee for new subscribers from $49.99 to $59.99; renewals for existing subscribers will remain $49.99 through March 2, 2021  —  UFC fans are going to pay more to catch the promoter’s premiere fights on Disney’s ESPN Plus streaming sports package next year.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR