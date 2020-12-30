eMarketer: US e-commerce sales, up 12%-16% in recent years, will have grown by 30%+ in 2020 and Amazon's US retail business grew an estimated 39% YoY in 2020 (Jason Del Rey/Vox)

Jason Del Rey / Vox:
eMarketer: US e-commerce sales, up 12%-16% in recent years, will have grown by 30%+ in 2020 and Amazon’s US retail business grew an estimated 39% YoY in 2020 — When we look back at 2020 in the business world, we’ll remember it as the year online shopping stopped being the future of retail and became the present.
