eMarketer: US e-commerce sales, up 12%-16% in recent years, will have grown by 30%+ in 2020 and Amazon's US retail business grew an estimated 39% YoY in 2020 (Jason Del Rey/Vox)

Jason Del Rey / Vox:

eMarketer: US e-commerce sales, up 12%-16% in recent years, will have grown by 30%+ in 2020 and Amazon’s US retail business grew an estimated 39% YoY in 2020  —  When we look back at 2020 in the business world, we’ll remember it as the year online shopping stopped being the future of retail and became the present.

