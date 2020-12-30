Eloro Resources Updates Dial-In Number for Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eloro Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Eloro”) (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) announces that, due to a technical difficulty, the local Toronto dial-in number the Company provided in connection with its Annual and Special Meeting (“Meeting”) to be held via teleconference today at 1:00 PM EST cannot be used with the provided participant pass-code. Attendees of the Meeting can still utilize the toll-free number, and in situations where that is not possible the following replacement local dial-in number can be utilized:

LOCAL DIAL-IN: (647) 428-0072 TOLL FREE DIAL-IN: 1-866-512-0904 PARTICIPANT PASS-CODE: 6483977

About Eloro

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 99% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. Eloro commissioned a NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited and is available on Eloro’s website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of Barrick’s Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver’s La Arena Gold Mine. La Victoria consists of eight mining concessions and eight mining claims encompassing approximately 89 square kilometres. La Victoria has good infrastructure with access to road, water and electricity and is located at an altitude that ranges from 3,150 m to 4,400 m above sea level.

For further information please contact Jorge Estepa, Vice-President, at (416) 868-9168.

