Eden Empire Sets Date to Commence Trading on the CSE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eden Empire Inc. (CSE: EDEN) (the “Company” or “Eden”) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading effective at the open of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) on Monday, January 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol “EDEN”.

Eden Empire, using its award winning and established nationwide brand will operate retail cannabis stores in Canada and the United States. The Company has the intention to expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a fully integrated cannabis product company in various states throughout the US.

Gerry Trapasso, Director & CEO, commented, “We have strategically positioned Eden to access a niche market in the cannabis sector. We look forward to beginning the rollout of our retail stores in key locations across Canada and the US. In a highly competitive industry, Eden will use its experienced management team, unique street-style branding and top-tier procurement, to stand out against our competitors.”

About Eden Empire

Eden Empire is in the business of investments and operations in the cannabis sector and engaging in retail cannabis sales. Eden Empire intends to expand its retail operations in Canada and to expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a fully integrated cannabis product company in the United States.

Eden Empire has an award winning and established nationwide brand, including a substantial intellectual property portfolio, and a dedicated management team with extensive cannabis industry experience. Upon completion of Eden Empire’s currently intended acquisitions, and approval to operate its retail locations, the Company is expected to have a significant retail cannabis footprint in Canada and Michigan. Retail cannabis operations are an emerging sector with significant cash flow potential.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon” “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to receiving final listing approval, trading of the Eden Shares, conversion of Eden Debentures and the requisite corporate law and regulatory approvals in respect thereof, and proposed future transactions Eden Empire may undertake and their expected timing.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Eden Empire to control or predict, that may cause Eden Empire’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: Eden Empire may not obtain the requisite regulatory approvals and may not begin operating cannabis retail or cultivation and processing operations; that the actual use of proceeds may differ from those currently stated; the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. Eden Empire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

